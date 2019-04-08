Okangan gymnasts impress on Fraser Valley floor

Veronika Yacovelli’s floor routine earned her third place in her division at Abbotsford Invitational

Vernon gymnast Veronika Yacovelli won bronze at the recent Abbotsford Twisters Invitational meet.

Yacovelli, who trains and competes with Kelowna’s Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, finished third in the floor exercise in the Level 7 (13-14 year old) division.

Teammate Kamryn Greenhalgh competed in the Level 10 (12-15 year old) category where she finished fourth overall and earned a spot on Team BC to represent the province at the 2019 Western Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, which will take place at the end of April.

Greenhalgh also finished first place on the uneven bars and earned a special award for the most dynamic bar routine after competing a brand new dismount and sticking the landing.

Kyleigh Crawford of Lake Country won first place on vault in the Level 9 (14 year old) category.

Eleven other OGC members – 10 from Kelowna and one from Penticton – all had a top-three result.



