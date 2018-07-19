OKG deal Timber defeat

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd (OKG) of Vernon has developed a habit of stopping the North Enderby Timber from winning big games.

Upset winners in the 2017 Gibson Cup final when they were sponsored by Monashee Surveying, OKG snapped the Timber unbeaten streak at 10 tilts Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory at sun-kissed Marshall Field #5.

Keeper Peter Kaz helped set up the winning snipe on a long drop kick which was trapped by Albert Goldnik, who in turn trapped the ball and fed Scott Coulthard, who converted on a breakaway in the 60th minute.

The Timber, who were missing a few players didn’t put up much of a fight in what was mostly a possession game with neither team creating many chances.

OKG added a second breakaway goal minutes after their first one with Mo Singogo finding an opening to offer a clear run for Rafael Disterhoft. OKG moved to 8-4-1, six points back of NET with only three games remaining in the regular season.

Host Salmon arm Auto Quest toppled Vernon Turn-Key Controls in other Wednesday night action.

Auto Quest (9-4) ruled the opening 10 minutes before recording the first goal. That snipe woke Turn-Key up and started to pick up the pace. Turn-Key came back with an equalizer not long after on a corner when Kent Vanvliet found Nathan Tucker ‎at the penalty spot and he headed the ball just inside the near post.

Auto Quest made it 2-1 just before the half. Play in the second 45 was more even with chances both ways but Auto Quest added two more on counter attacks as Turn-Key (3-10) was pressing for another goal.

The Shuswap Outlaws lassoed Peters Tirecraft of Vernon 6-2 at Blackburn Park.

The Outlaws went to 3-9-1, while Tirecraft fell to 3-8-1. Kyle Richardson counted the goal of the night for Tirecraft, assisted by Ryan Sharp.

