Alex Draper is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors as the Game Night Coordinator. (West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

Old friend and Rutland native returning to the West Kelowna Warriors

Alex Draper was previously with the team from 2010-18

A familiar face is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors organization.

Alex Draper, who served in various roles with the Warriors front office from 2010 to 2018, is rejoining the organization, taking on the game night coordinator role.

He will be assisting with game night activities including intermission content.

“I’m very excited to be back with the Warriors,” said Draper. “I can’t wait for the season to start and continue to do what I love doing so much.”

During his time away from the Warriors, the Rutland native worked with the KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs for three seasons and the Kelowna Falcons baseball team for two years.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex back to the Warriors family,” said team president Chris Laurie. “His charismatic personality made him a fan favourite during his previous tenure and adding his experience will only help our organization. I know how excited he is to be back and fans will have a lot to look forward to for this season.”

The puck drop of the Warriors season on Sept. 22 at Royal LePage Place against the Penticton Vees.

