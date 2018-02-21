Brady Leman takes home gold in PyeongChang. (Vaughn Ridley/COC)

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Team Canada added a gold and a bronze to the country’s total, making for 21 medals as of Day 12.

While you were sleeping:

Brady Leman took home a gold to give Canada its first Olympic medal in men’s ski cross.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It’s something I have been working so hard for, for 10-plus years now, especially the last four after coming fourth in Sochi,” said Leman.

“To battle back from that and stay strong and confident in myself is huge, and I’m just so proud right now.”

Kaillie Humphries and three-time Olympian Phylicia George took home a bronze in the bobsleigh final.

Humphries now has the most medals of any Canadian bobsleigh athlete.

“I’m extremely happy right now. Each time I’ve been able to come to the Olympics and compete for Canada is a huge honour but to know that six months ago Phylicia came in…We’ve worked extremely hard to be in this position (and) the competition was stiff,” she said.

The men’s hockey team beat Finland 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Who, what, when to watch (PST):

7:27 p.m.: Snowboard – Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Squamish resident, Darren Gardner begins qualification in his first ever Winter Olympics.

8:10 p.m.: Ice Hockey – Women’s Final

Team Canada gets set to face USA in the women’s hockey final. Canada is aiming for its’ fifth straight gold medal in the event. The last time Canada lost an Olympic ice hockey game was the gold medal game against USA in the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

3:05 a.m. (Thursday): Curling– Men’s

Kevin Koe and Team Canada get set to face Team USA in the Semifinals.

3:15 a.m. (Thursday): Biathlon– Women’s 4x6km Relay

Canada pushes for gold in the women’s 4x6km relay.

3:52 a.m. (Thursday): Short Track – Men’s 5000m Relay

Canada set for gold as they sit in the final heat for the men’s 5000m relay.

Olympics highlight of the day:

Canada’s standings so far:

Previous story
Vortex skaters set for Games

Just Posted

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Semi loses wheel, causes collision

No injuries in collision east of Sicamous involving transport trucks

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy

Workers entrenched in addictions want people to see the humans behind the addictions

Driver rescued down 90-foot embankment along Coquihalla

Rope rescue conducted on mutual-aid call with Chilliwack SAR, Hope SAR and Agassiz fire department

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Most Read