Olympic softball qualifier to be held in B.C.

Team Canada won the women’s division of the Canada Cup last year at Softball City. (File photo)

Softball Canada’s bid to host the Olympic softball qualifier tournament in Surrey this year has been approved.

Last August, Surrey was chosen by Softball Canada as the country’s bid city for the 2019 Americans qualifier – which will determine two of six berths for the women’s softball tournament at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

World Baseball Softball Confederation announced on Twitter Sunday that the tournament is to be held Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 in the city.

The Europe-Africa qualifier tournament is to be held in the Netherlands July 23-28 and the Asia-Oceania qualifier tournament is to be held in China Sept. 24-29.

Softball Canada announced Surrey as its city-of-choice in August, highlighting the experience that the organizing committee – headed up by Canada Cup chair Greg Timm – has in hosting previous international tournaments.

