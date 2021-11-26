On the road again: Salmon Arm Silverbacks to be part of 2022 BCHL Road Show

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play two regular-season games against the Prince George Spruce Kings in Burns Lake in February 2022. (BCHL image)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be heading north next year for a special event.

On Nov. 25, the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced its 2022 Road Show Event, which will take place from Feb. 25 to 27 in Burns Lake.

The event will be held in partnership with the Lake Babine Nation, reads a BCHL media release. Two regular-season games will be played between the Silverbacks and the Prince George Spruce Kings at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena, which is on the traditional land of the Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation.

The road show event will include more than just hockey games, as BCHL players and staff will participate in community events like school visits and hockey camps.

“…I am very honoured to announce that we are bringing this wonderful event to Burns Lake that will feature the highest calibre of hockey, while also showcasing our Indigenous culture,” said Lake Babine Nation Chief Murphy Abraham. “Indigenous communities have experienced significant challenges this past year as we have had to deal with the painful losses of many loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we have been re-traumatized by the horrific discovery of now over 5,000 of our children who were forced to attend Indian Residential Schools and, tragically, never returned home to their parents, families and communities.”

Abraham said he believes the event will create positive memories for the children, youth and families who attend.

BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb said he’s thrilled to be bringing the road show back in 2022. The last road show was in Kitimat in February of 2020.

