Out-of-conference Salmon Arm Silverbacks games cancelled, in-conference games added

Several out-of-conference Salmon Arm Silverbacks games have been cancelled.

On Dec. 22, the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) announced it was updating its 2021-22 schedule, removing all out-of-conference games in an effort to avoid any more travel issues.

Earlier in the year, games had been postponed due to flooding that damaged key highways in the province.

Taking the place of the out-of-conference games will be additional in-conference ones. The Silverbacks games cancelled are: Jan. 20 vs. the Surrey Eagles; Jan. 22 vs. the Chilliwack Chiefs; and Feb. 19 vs. the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Games added to the Silverbacks schedule are: Jan. 21 vs. the Vernon Vipers; Jan. 22 vs. the Merritt Centennials; Feb. 9 vs. the Prince George Spruce Kings; and Feb. 12 vs. the Merritt Centennials.

The Silverbacks currently have 19 wins, four losses and one overtime loss. That record is good for second-place overall in the BCHL, with the Silverbacks just two points behind the first-place Penticton Vees.

The Silverbacks are back in action on Dec. 29 when they face off against the Centennials in Merritt.

