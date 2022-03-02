Blaine Carson took this photo while skiing with the Thursday Geezers group at Treebeards in the Larch Hills. Carson and Walter Scheidegger take their own group out on Sundays to experience Larch Hills’ backcountry. (Contributed)

Blaine Carson took this photo while skiing with the Thursday Geezers group at Treebeards in the Larch Hills. Carson and Walter Scheidegger take their own group out on Sundays to experience Larch Hills’ backcountry. (Contributed)

Outdoor enthusiasts wish to introduce others to Larch Hills’ backcountry

Group does snowshoeing, skiing on Sundays

There’s still time to enjoy winter by skis in Larch Hills’ backcountry.

Longtime local backcountry user Blaine Carson continues to take advantage of the snowy Larch Hills, skiing and snowshoeing, and is open to introducing others to the same.

He and fellow backcountry enthusiast Walter Scheidegger have been leading groups out on Sunday excursions, sometimes on snowshoes, sometimes on skis. Referring to the group as Touch of Backcountry, Carson welcomed others interested in learning a bit about navigating the local backcountry to join.

“We thought we’d offer some free lessons to people to teach them a little bit about the backcountry…,” said Carson. “We’ll continue as long as we have people and the snow is half decent.”

Carson said the group meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays at the Larch Hills ski area parking lot. Those wanting to participate are asked to call him in advance at 250-833-2516.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Outdoors and Recreation

Previous story
Spallumcheen wheelchair curler bears flag and seeks fourth Paralympics medal
Next story
Mexico to replace Russia at Langford rugby sevens

Just Posted

Two men were arrested following a reported robbery of a Vernon credit union on March 1. (File photo)
Chase man one of two suspects arrested following robbery of Vernon credit union

Gideon Breugem skis to his third first place finish at this weekend’s Track Attack Championship at the Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Brad Calkins photo)
Shuswap skiers outstanding at Teck Track Attack Championship

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous (Photo - Matt Timmins)
Grizzlies off to second round after emphatic win, sweep over Sicamous

Curtis Sagmoen of Silver Creek faces a charge dating back to Oct. 29, 2020, of assaulting a peace officer. (File photo)
Trial of Curtis Sagmoen adjourned