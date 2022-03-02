Outdoor enthusiasts wish to introduce others to Larch Hills’ backcountry

Blaine Carson took this photo while skiing with the Thursday Geezers group at Treebeards in the Larch Hills. Carson and Walter Scheidegger take their own group out on Sundays to experience Larch Hills’ backcountry. (Contributed)

There’s still time to enjoy winter by skis in Larch Hills’ backcountry.

Longtime local backcountry user Blaine Carson continues to take advantage of the snowy Larch Hills, skiing and snowshoeing, and is open to introducing others to the same.

He and fellow backcountry enthusiast Walter Scheidegger have been leading groups out on Sunday excursions, sometimes on snowshoes, sometimes on skis. Referring to the group as Touch of Backcountry, Carson welcomed others interested in learning a bit about navigating the local backcountry to join.

“We thought we’d offer some free lessons to people to teach them a little bit about the backcountry…,” said Carson. “We’ll continue as long as we have people and the snow is half decent.”

Carson said the group meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays at the Larch Hills ski area parking lot. Those wanting to participate are asked to call him in advance at 250-833-2516.

Outdoors and Recreation