Outdoor skating rinks in Columbia Shuswap will open, conditions allowing

Public skating can start as soon as the weather provides a suitable cold snap.

If the weather cooperates, outdoor skating rinks at parks managed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will soon be open to the public.

Some changes to the way public skating is run will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor skating rink at the Parson Community Park near Golden is already open; however, the regional district noted there are a few rough patches of ice marked off with pylons and skaters should be cautious.

Skating rinks around the Shuswap are not yet frozen due to the rain and temperatures above freezing the area has experienced in recent days.

The Shuswap rinks are located at Farrell’s field on Meadow Creek Road in Celista, Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park and Silver Creek Community Park.

Parks contractors are hoping to get ice made as soon as conditions allow, but according to the CSRD predicting an opening date for the Shuswap rinks is difficult.

Once the rinks are open, a number of rule changes to comply with provincial health orders will be in effect.

The changing and warming rooms available at Parson and Celista will be closed this year and campfires won’t be permitted. Each rink will be limited to 40 skaters at one time and physical distancing from others not in your household is expected. Sharing of equipment is also prohibited.

The regional district promises updates on the conditions of the skating rinks on their website.


Most Read