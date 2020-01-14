Pair of wins keep North Zone Bantam Kings on Rockets’ tail

Despite winning two games against the Central Zone Rockets this weekend, the North Zone Bantam Kings are still one point behind the Rockets in league play.
The Kings beat the Rockets 5-3 on Saturday, Jan. 11, and 6-4 on Sunday, Jan. 12, with two more games left to improve their standing. Saturday’s goals were taken care of by Erik Pastro and singles by Maddux Martin, Charlie Kehl and Oscar Mayes.
On Sunday, Matthew Kuhnlein picked up the win and Jaxon Haddath led the scoring with two goals.
Next up for the Kings is a tournament in Olds, Alta. starting on Thursday.
