Pair of wins keep North Zone Bantam Kings on Rockets’ tail

The North Zone Kings won both games played against Central Zone Rockets in Enderby. (Photo submitted)

Despite winning two games against the Central Zone Rockets this weekend, the North Zone Bantam Kings are still one point behind the Rockets in league play.

The Kings beat the Rockets 5-3 on Saturday, Jan. 11, and 6-4 on Sunday, Jan. 12, with two more games left to improve their standing. Saturday’s goals were taken care of by Erik Pastro and singles by Maddux Martin, Charlie Kehl and Oscar Mayes.

Read more: North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Read more: Bantam Tier 1 North Zone Kings advance to finals

On Sunday, Matthew Kuhnlein picked up the win and Jaxon Haddath led the scoring with two goals.

Next up for the Kings is a tournament in Olds, Alta. starting on Thursday.

Read more: Shuswap’s North Zone Kings win one of two versus Thompson Zone

Read more: North Zone Kings sweep games against Yukon Zone

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.