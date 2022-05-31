Bayern's Alphonso Davies, front, duels for the ball with Stuttgart's Omar Marmoush during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst )

Panama replaces Iran as Canada opponent in World Cup warmup

61st-ranked country will be opponent now for Sunday match in Vancouver

Panama has replaced Iran as Canada’s opponent for a World Cup prep exhibition on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Canadian Soccer Association announced Iran as the opponent for the friendly on May 12, then canceled last week following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new opponent was announced Tuesday.

The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020. The plane was shot by an Iranian surface-to-air missile minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Panama failed to reach the World Cup, finishing fifth in North and Central America and the Caribbean, one place below a playoff berth. Panama is ranked 61st, 40 spots below Iran, and beat visiting Canada 1-0 in the final qualifier in March, after the Canadians had clinched their first berth since 1986.

Canada plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the CONCACAF Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

RELATED: Canada Soccer calls off planned friendly match with Iran in face of rising criticism

IransoccerWorld Cup

Previous story
McDavid’s Oilers, MacKinnon’s Avalanche poised to meet in Western Conference final

Just Posted

More than 40 people gathered in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of paddling for the Shuswap Dragon Boat Society and Friends Abreast dragon boat team. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap dragon boaters celebrate 20 years of paddling, camaraderie

Grads Lynndsay Terpsma of Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, and Glitter Esqivias and Garrett Kelly of Salmon Arm Secondary, have each been awarded $40,000 scholarships. (Contributed)
Four North Okanagan-Shuswap students to receive $40,000 scholarships

Several fires were reportedly started near Enderby over the weekend. (Sylvia Voets photo)
Kelowna woman arrested for allegedly lighting North Okanagan fires

Resident requests electronic speed signs for stretch of Lakeshore Road NE in Salmon Arm where some vehicles appear to be going twice the speed limit. (File photo)
Vehicles reportedly speeding on narrow Salmon Arm road spark request for speed signs