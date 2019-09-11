The Vernon Minor Football season opener saw local talent in full force against Salmon Arm Sunday. Catch more minor football action this Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park. Junior Vasrity Football Saturday at the park will see Vernon up against Kelly Road Roadrunners at noon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

It was an exciting start to the football season for the Vernon Secondary School Junior Panthers on Sept. 4 against Rutland Secondary School. The Panthers clawed their way past Rutland to arrive at a 31-6 finish over the Rutland Voodoo. Quarterback Braden Khunkhun was 10/20 with 207 yards passing, throwing three solid touchdowns and two interceptions, supported by 14 carries for a total of 120 yards rushing and a touchdown by running back Damon Froste. Roan Reid dominated both offensively and defensively with five receptions for 133 yards receiving and two touchdowns, topping it all off with a defensive play of seven tackles and two sacks. Rounding out the defence was Colin Charlton with six tackles and two sacks. Additional game highlights included receiver Kolby Thorpe bringing down three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown and Special Teams Landon Janke with a 34 yard field goal and four for four on extra points.

“The boys executed well at times during the game but there’s still lots to clean up,” said Coach Tim Thorpe. “Luckily it’s early in the season and the team has lots of time to improve.”

Thorpe also went on to mention Reid and his monster game on both sides of the ball, acknowledging Reid’s hard work and intense improvement in the off season. Join the Junior Panthers as they push into the season with their first home game Saturday, Sept. 14 against the Kelly Road Roadrunners of Prince George at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College at 12 p.m. sharp.

Following that game, the Fulton Maroons host Kelly Road senior varsity at 2:30 p.m.

