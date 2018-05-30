Parkview runs in the sun

Parkview elementary got outside together for a school-wide cross-country meet on May 24. Students ran routes from 200 metres to one kilometre depending on their grade.

Brooklyn Warmerhoven, Rosalie Makayev, Chase Lowe, Easton Hilder and Zoe Good Water start the school wide cross country meet. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Makayla Kraft smiles as she sees the finish line in sight at the Parkview Elementary school-wide cross country meet on Thursday, May 24. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)