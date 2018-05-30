Parkview runs in the sun

Parkview elementary got outside together for a school-wide cross-country meet on May 24. Students ran routes from 200 metres to one kilometre depending on their grade.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Brooklyn Warmerhoven, Rosalie Makayev, Chase Lowe, Easton Hilder and Zoe Good Water start the school wide cross country meet. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Makayla Kraft smiles as she sees the finish line in sight at the Parkview Elementary school-wide cross country meet on Thursday, May 24. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Adam Bland turns on the jets as he heads down the home stretch. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Previous story
Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

Just Posted

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

Flooding doesn’t worry resident

First Nations elder not worried about weather changes

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

RCMP search for missing Vernon man

He was last seen in the Dilworth area

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Most Read