Natalie Wilkie before she left for Korea to attend the Paralympic Games. (File photo)

Party planned to watch Paralympian Natalie Wilkie’s ski race

Salmon Arm skier places sixth in her first race.

The public is invited to a viewing party to watch Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie ski in the 7.5 km Classic Women’s Standing cross-country ski race.

It will be streamed live this Friday, March 16 at the SASCU Recreation Centre auditorium. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., with the race scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

In her first race of the Paralympics, Wilkie had a strong race in the Para-Nordic Women’s 15km Freestyle – Standing. She finished sixth, and only 1:04 off the podium time. Teammate Emily Young from North Vancouver came in just ahead to finish in fifth.

At Friday’s viewing party, red and white clothing, and “Go Natalie Go” signs are encouraged.

Donations to the food bank will be happily accepted.

Residents can continue to send good wishes to Natalie here: bestwishesnatalie@gmail.com

To volunteer to help, or for more information, contact Jennifer Henrie by email at mjhenrie@gmail.com.

Previous story
Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Just Posted

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Party planned to watch Paralympian Natalie Wilkie’s ski race

Salmon Arm skier places sixth in her first race.

Salmon Arm man turns himself in to Calgary police

Levi Eden is accused of assaulting, stabbing a 50-year-old man in Edmonton.

Dust advisory remains for North Okanagan

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Black Press hosted its second annual Extreme Education and Career Fair Monday in Kelowna

One dead after rock crashes through South Okanagan house

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Researchers watching for spread of white nose syndrome

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

Downtown snow removal draws debate

City of Vernon looks over snow removal budget in downtown core

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

Most Read