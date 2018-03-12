Party planned to watch Paralympian Natalie Wilkie’s ski race

Salmon Arm skier places sixth in her first race.

Natalie Wilkie before she left for Korea to attend the Paralympic Games. (File photo)

The public is invited to a viewing party to watch Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie ski in the 7.5 km Classic Women’s Standing cross-country ski race.

It will be streamed live this Friday, March 16 at the SASCU Recreation Centre auditorium. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., with the race scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

In her first race of the Paralympics, Wilkie had a strong race in the Para-Nordic Women’s 15km Freestyle – Standing. She finished sixth, and only 1:04 off the podium time. Teammate Emily Young from North Vancouver came in just ahead to finish in fifth.

At Friday’s viewing party, red and white clothing, and “Go Natalie Go” signs are encouraged.

Donations to the food bank will be happily accepted.

Residents can continue to send good wishes to Natalie here: bestwishesnatalie@gmail.com

To volunteer to help, or for more information, contact Jennifer Henrie by email at mjhenrie@gmail.com.