Penticton and Salmon Arm will duke it out tonight for division lead

The Penticton Vees will be looking for good things from Jay O’Brien when they take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Nov. 15 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. O’Brien is currently third in the league scoring race. The two teams are currently tied for top spot in the Interior Division standings. (Mark Brett - Western News)

It’s the battle for supremacy in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Penticton Vees and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks are currently tied atop the division standings with 37 points each.

Both teams have 18 wins, five losses and one overtime loss. Salmon Arm has two more overtime wins with four.

The Vees have 92 goals for and 56 goals against. The Silverbacks have 84 goals for and 61 against. The two teams have a .771 percentage rating.

The Coquitlam Express of the Mainland Division is the only team with more wins and points, 38 and 19 respectively.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees lose a squeaker in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm has won both meetings between the two teams, 5-2 in the first and 4-3 last week, both games on the Silverbacks home ice.

Penticton has two players in the league’s top 10 scoring, Jay O’Brien is third with 35 points on 14 goals and 21 assists and Danny Weight is in sixth spot with 30 points with 11 goals and 19 assists.

Lukas Sillinger and David Silye round out the top 20 in 11th and 13th spot respectively.

Former Penticton Vee netminder Derek Krall was named the player of the week, earning first star honours in two games with one shut out and giving up just one goal in 58 total shots for the Powell River Kings who acquired the Nanaimo player in October.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the SOEC.

 

