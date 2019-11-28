Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Nico Somerville has played with Victoria Grizzlies for past five seasons

The Penticton Vees Junior A Hockey Club has acquired a defence player in an exchange deal.

The Vees received Nico Somerville (’99) from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for forward Alex DiPaolo (’00) and defence player Colton Kitchen (‘01).

Somerville, 20, has played 181 games of junior hockey with the Grizzlies over the past five seasons.

The 5’10, 185-pound player has 14 goals and 55 assists for 65 points during that time, while also accumulating 124 penalty minutes.

During this season, Somerville, from Port Alberni, has had four goals and 16 assists in 29 games with Victoria. He has also accumulated 30 penalty minutes.

In addition, he was named an alternate captain with the Grizzlies at the beginning of the season.

For next year, he is planning to attend American International College.

“We are looking forward to having Nico be a part of our group this season with his experience and ability on the back end,” said Fred Harbinson, president, general manager and head coach of the Vees. “We would like to wish the best to Alex and Colton in Victoria.”

DiPaolo, 19, was in his first season with the Vees. This year he had four goals and six assists for 10 points in 29 games.

Kitchen, 18, played 15 games with Penticton where he had one assist.

The Vees open up a home-and-home set this weekend against the Merritt Centennials, beginning on Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on EZ Rock AM 800 and on HockeyTV.com, starting with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with the Voice of the Vees, Trevor Miller.

