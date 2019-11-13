Darwin Lakoduk (right) has been acquired by the Penticton Vees from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for Vincent Nardone in a B.C. Hockey League trade announced this week. (Submitted photo)

Penticton Vees acquire forward Lakoduk from Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees have acquired forward Darwin Lakoduk in a trade with the Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees continued their trading ways with the acquisition of 19-year-old forward Darwin Lakoduk from the Victoria Grizzlies.

The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) franchise made the announcement Tuesday that Lakoduk was coming to Penticton in exchange for forward Vincent Nardone (2000).

The newcomer is in his sophomore BCHL season and so far this year has scored five goals and seven assists in 25 games.

The 5’10”, 167-pound forward has played in a total of 79 games in the league, totalling 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points.

The Edmonton, Alta. native also played a role in the leadership of the Grizzlies being named an assistant captain at the beginning of the season.

Prior to his time in Junior ‘A’, Lakoduk played a season with the Victoria Cougars of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 48 games, including adding three goals and 12 points in seven playoff games.

Nardone, 19, was in his first season with the Vees, registering four goals and four assist in 22 games. Penticton acquired the Rosemere, Que. native in the summer from the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

The Vees are back in action with another three-game week beginning on Wednesday (Nov. 13) night when they travel to the Shuswap to face-off against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from the Shaw Centre with the game broadcast on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with the Voice of the Vees, Trevor Miller.

The Vees are back home for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against Salmon Arm and Wenatchee, respectively. Game time Friday is 7 p.m. and Saturday is a 6 p.m. start.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Seniors Resource Centre operations hindered by lack of space

Seniors support programs limited by lack of room at centre’s current location

Salmon Arm residents can send holiday cheer to children in developing countries

Operation Christmas Child collecting gift-filled shoeboxes at Centenoka Park Mall

New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Mayor pleased council’s requests for improvements to Highway 97B and 10th Avenue heard

Man and woman in their 60s identified by RCMP as bodies in Anglemont residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Penticton Vees acquire forward Lakoduk from Victoria Grizzlies

The Penticton Vees have acquired forward Darwin Lakoduk in a trade with the Victoria Grizzlies

Canadian allergists’ group wants Benadryl behind the counter due to side effects

Some doctors say the medication is over-used because of its easy availability

B.C. government grappling with multiple labour disputes by public-sector unions

Public-sector unions may have expectations of a labour-friendly NDP government

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Birthday boy: Pettersson nets 2 as Canucks beat Predators

Vancouver ends four-game winless skid with 5-3 victory over Nashville

‘Homes not shelters’: Those living on Kelowna streets rally for rights

On Tuesday, Leon Avenue residents came together to demand change

North Okanagan councillor pitches homeless camp at city hall

805 bylaw calls in 10 months were for inappropriately set-up camps

Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

SUV found fully engulfed with nobody around at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Commonage Road

Most Read