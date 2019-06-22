Massimo Rizzo, former captain of the Penticton Vees, will be joining the NHL since he was drafted 216th overall to the Carolina Hurricanes. (Western News file photo)

Penticton Vees alumni Massimo Rizzo gets picked up by Carolina Hurricanes

Rizzo captained the Penticton Vees during the 2018-19 season, was drafted 216th overall

Former Penticton Vees player Massimo Rizzo is now the 33rd player out of the club to be drafted into the NHL, with the Carolina Hurricanes choosing him 216th overall.

Rizzo is following in the footsteps of Vee alumnis Justin Krueger and Zac Dalpe, who were drafted to the Hurricanes in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees assistant coach Jason Becker moving on

According to a press release from the Vees, Rizzo missed 21 games during the 2018-19 season but was still able to finish over a point per game with 11 goals and 29 assists in 37 games. He also finished first on the Vees in scoring during the playoffs, with three goals and three assists in six games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Rizzo also represented Canada at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge this past eseason, claiming two assists in six games with Team Canada West. The Burnaby-native has an NCAA scholarship for the University of North Dakota for the future.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Canadian women expect tight struggle against Sweden at Women’s World Cup
Next story
NHL Draft Day 2: Canucks load up on prospects, Subban dealt to Devils

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: Salmon Arm legion kicks off Legion Week with open house and barbecue

Legion Week officially starts Monday, June 23

Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

Haney celebrations

All kinds of fun was to be had during Father’s Day celebrations… Continue reading

Mr Mikes Salmon Arm holds job fair to hire up to 80 staff

One of owners says the plan is to open the restaurant before the end of July

Expansion of Salmon Arm landfill approved by ministry

City must consider OCP change, CSRD to pay consultant to help decide on use of additional 20 acres.

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Penticton Vees alumni Massimo Rizzo gets picked up by Carolina Hurricanes

Rizzo captained the Penticton Vees during the 2018-19 season, was drafted 216th overall

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

Deals on paid time off for domestic violence ‘beginning of a wave,’ says expert

Philippines was the first country to pay for domestic-violence leave, starting in 2004

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Most Read