Penticton Vees clinch overtime win against Silverbacks

The Vees took a 3-2 overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight in Penticton. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
The Penticton Vees clinched an overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight in Penticton.

Despite the Silverbacks striking first, the Vees returned and led 2-1 in the third. What looked to be a victory in the bag for Penticton was shut down by the Silverbacks when they equalized with four minutes remaining.

Vees’ Danny Weight scored less than two minutes into overtime to take the win for the home team.

Earlier in the game forward Lukas Sillinger amassed the century mark in BCHL points after scoring his 19th of the season.

This served as the Vees’ ninth win in a row.

