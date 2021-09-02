Penticton Vees fans will need to show full vaccination proof to see games

If you want to see a Penticton Vees game you are going to have to show proof of your full vaccination.

On Sept. 2, the Penticton Vees, in conjunction with the South Okanagan Events Centre and city of Penticton announced that proof of full vaccination will be required for anyone over the age of 12 to attend all games during the 2021/22 season, beginning with the first exhibition game on Friday, Sept. 24.

The decision comes in support of B.C.’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program announced last week by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

The vaccination program will require all guests, employees, and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to the South Okanagan Events Centre for any Vees games this season.

“We are in complete support of the provincial health mandate regarding vaccine passports,” said president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“I stated months ago that we needed everyone on the same team and getting vaccinated would give us the best opportunity to have a full SOEC in the fall.

“The vast majority of Vees fans that I interacted with over the past few months shared with me that having a proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the SOEC would be reassuring to them,” added Harbinson. “Making Vees game nights a safe and enjoyable experience once again”

Further information in regards to the vaccine passport rollout and other COVID-19 safety measures at the SOEC complex will be released soon.

The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game.

