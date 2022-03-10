Penticton Vees shut down rivals to the north, defeat Salmon Arm 6-0

The Vees won’t play again until March 18 when they meet up with the Cranbrook Bucks

Carter Serhyenko recorded his second shutout of the season on Wednesday night (March 9), leading the Penticton Vees to a 6-0 victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Penticton Vees extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 6-0 on Wednesday night (March 9) at the South Okanagan Events Centre in B.C. Hockey League action (BCHL).

Carter Serhyenko’s shutout effort in the Penticton crease was aided by a four-goal second period.

Josh Nadeau’s marker in the middle frame put him in a tie with the Silverbacks’ Simon Tassy for most goals in the BCHL (37).

Casey McDonald, Luc Wilson, Grayson Arnott, Aydar Suniev and Spencer Smith also found the back of the net on Wednesday night to round out the Penticton scoring in a decisive victory.

The Vees (40-7-0-2) have lost just one game since Jan. 21, positioning themselves to finish as the top team in the league’s Interior Conference with only two weeks left in the 2021-2022 regular season.

Penticton outshot their rivals to the north 43-24, keeping Salmon Arm goaltender Owen Say busy for most of the night.

Serhyenko’s was his second of the season after he joined the team in late December, becoming the third goalie on the roster.

Faltering to the Vees on Wednesday puts the Silverbacks nine points behind their first-place rivals.

Penticton will have an extended nine-day break before meeting up with the Cranbrook Bucks (25-19-2-2) on March 18 for a showdown in the East Kootenays.

The Vees’ next game can be streamed on BCHL TV and listened to on Bounce Radio 800.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

