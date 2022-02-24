Penticton Vees shut down Salmon Arm Silverbacks, hold on for 1-0 victory

Kaeden Lane recorded his 10th career B.C. Hockey League shutout on Wednesday night (Feb. 23), moving into a tie for second on the league’s all-time shutout list. (Photo by Jack Murray)

One goal was all the Penticton Vees needed on Wednesday night (Feb. 23) to triumph over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a battle of B.C. Hockey League’s (BCHL) top teams.

Ethan Mann’s goal in the opening frame acted as the game-winner, putting the Vees (34-7-0-2) in a position to hold on for a 1-0 victory against their rivals to the north.

Penticton goaltender Kaeden Lane recorded his 10th career BCHL shutout, collecting his 26th victory of the season in the process. The Vees netminder is tied for second on the league’s all-time shutout list.

Salmon Arm (30-8-3-1) was outshot 39-26, ensuring that goaltender Owen Say was busy in the Silverbacks’ crease.

Wednesday’s meeting at the Shaw Centre in the Shuswap was the second game between the two Interior Conference rivals in one week.

The Vees got the better of the Silverbacks in overtime on Feb. 16, surpassing their opponents in the standings and moving into first place as a result.

Both teams will wrap up their regular-season schedules on March 26 and 27, respectively.

Penticton will look to continue its impressive stretch — in which they have won 13 out of their last 14 games — when they host the Merritt Centennials on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

The Silverbacks, meanwhile, will wrap up the month of February with a pair of games against the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

