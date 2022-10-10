It was a hard fought win for the Penticton Vees against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at SOEC on Saturday. (Jack Murray photo)

It was a hard fought win for the Penticton Vees against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at SOEC on Saturday. (Jack Murray photo)

Penticton Vees sweep Thanksgiving weekend home stand

Hard-fought 3-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Penticton Vees swept their Thanksgiving weekend home stand, after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Saturday at the SOEC.

The win extends the Vees season-opening win streak to six games, as they sit atop of the Interior Conference.

Captain Frank Djurasevic scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie. Djurasevic finished with two points (1G, 1A) and was named the first star. Thomas Pichette opened the scoring in the first period. Ethan Mann scored into an empty net. Luca Di Pasquo earned his fifth win in five starts, as the 19-year-old stopped 20 of 21 shots in the Vees’ crease.

Nathan Morin scored the Silverbacks’ lone goal in the first period. Silverbacks’ goaltender Matthew Tovell was excellent, as the 20-year-old stopped 48 of 50 shots. Tovell was the second star.

The scored remained deadlocked 1-1 until the back half of the third period. Djurasevic scored the game winner at 12:55 of the final frame when his shot from the face-off circle went off a Silverback defender and fluttered into the net. Djurasevic credited with second goal of the season.

Ethan Mann sealed the win with an empty net goal at 18:51 of the third.

The Vees head out on the road to play Merritt on Friday, Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Perfect start to season

Penticton Vees

Previous story
‘There’s no more excuses’: Playoffs a must for Vancouver Canucks this season
Next story
PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

Just Posted

The man who murdered Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth in the United Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022 has been handed a life sentence. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman

Armstrong Demolition Derby organizer - and driver - Lyle Williamson (Car 88) had an ongoing battle with Mission’s George Dover (left) in the opening heat Sunday, Oct. 9, at the IPE Grounds. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
PHOTOS: Derby’s return an Armstrong Thanksgiving smash

2010 was a banner year for the Adams River salmon run, with an estimated 3.6 million late-run sockeye returning to spawn. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

It was a hard fought win for the Penticton Vees against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at SOEC on Saturday. (Jack Murray photo)
Penticton Vees sweep Thanksgiving weekend home stand