Penticton Vees sweep Thanksgiving weekend home stand

The Penticton Vees swept their Thanksgiving weekend home stand, after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Saturday at the SOEC.

The win extends the Vees season-opening win streak to six games, as they sit atop of the Interior Conference.

Captain Frank Djurasevic scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie. Djurasevic finished with two points (1G, 1A) and was named the first star. Thomas Pichette opened the scoring in the first period. Ethan Mann scored into an empty net. Luca Di Pasquo earned his fifth win in five starts, as the 19-year-old stopped 20 of 21 shots in the Vees’ crease.

Nathan Morin scored the Silverbacks’ lone goal in the first period. Silverbacks’ goaltender Matthew Tovell was excellent, as the 20-year-old stopped 48 of 50 shots. Tovell was the second star.

The scored remained deadlocked 1-1 until the back half of the third period. Djurasevic scored the game winner at 12:55 of the final frame when his shot from the face-off circle went off a Silverback defender and fluttered into the net. Djurasevic credited with second goal of the season.

Ethan Mann sealed the win with an empty net goal at 18:51 of the third.

The Vees head out on the road to play Merritt on Friday, Oct. 14.

Penticton Vees