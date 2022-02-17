Penticton Vees take top spot in the league, winning in OT against Salmon Arm

Aydar Suniev’s overtime winner propelled the Penticton Vees to a 3-2 road victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Wednesday night (Feb. 16). (Photo: Pure Life Photography)

The Penticton Vees defeated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night, collecting their 10th straight win and taking sole control of first place in the B.C. Hockey League’s (BCHL) Interior Conference.

Vees forward Aydar Suniev played hero, netting the game-winner past Silverbacks goaltender Owen Say in overtime.

With just over five weeks remaining in the 2021-2022 season, Penticton (31-6-0-2) moved ahead of Salmon Arm (30-6-3-1) in the conference with the victory. Despite tallying the same amount of points, the Vees have played one less game than their rivals to the north and as result, have moved into the Interior’s top spot.

The BCHL’s leading scorer, Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy, pushed his team ahead by one in the game’s opening frame.

Salmon Arm was unable to find the scoresheet again until the mid-way point of the third period when they tied the game at two, eventually sending the showdown to overtime.

Suniev, the overtime hero, was joined by Beanie Richter and Josh Nadeau as the other Penticton goal scorers.

In the crease, Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane made 26 saves on 28 shots to collect his 23rd victory of the season.

Lane wasn’t as busy as his Salmon Arm counterpart, Say, who made 43 saves on 46 shots.

The Silverbacks will look to keep pace with the Vees at the top of the standings when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night (Feb. 18).

In the South Okanagan, meanwhile, the Vees will play three home games in as many nights starting this Friday when they welcome the West Kelowna Warriors to the South Okanagan Events Centre.

