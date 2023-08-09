Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic lifts the Fred Page Cup at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 17, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Penticton Vees to play 2 games at showcase event in Seattle Kraken arena

All 17 BCHL teams will be south of the border from Oct. 22 to 26

The Penticton Vees are taking a road trip this fall and hitting the ice south of the border.

Just like all of its 17 BCHL counterparts, the Vees will participate in the league’s annual Showcase Event in October.

The defending Fred Page Cup champions will be featured at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle on Oct. 23 and 24, for regular-season games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Powell River Kings, respectively.

In previous years, the event has been hosted by Chilliwack.

The BCHL, in partnership with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, announced in March that the event would be moving south of the border.

Both NHL and NCAA scouts are expected to be in attendance.

The showcase event ends on Oct. 26.

Penticton’s games in Seattle this fall will mark its 12th and 13th games of the 2023-2024 regular season.

BCHL

