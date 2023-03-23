Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)

Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

Salmon Arm and Penticton both wrap up their regular-season schedules this weekend

The Penticton Vees’ win streak is now at 12 games.

Dovar Tinling recorded a hat trick, Josh Nadeau added three assists and the Vees used a come-from-behind effort at the Shuswap’s Shaw Centre on Wednesday night, March 22, to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 6-3.

The Silverbacks’ Liam Steele and Hayden Stavrof scored 45 seconds apart late in the first period, marking just the seventh time this season Penticton has trailed after the game’s opening frame.

Penticton (48-3-0-1) erased the 2-0 deficit in the second period, scoring four times in the first nine minutes.

Along with Tinling’s first hat trick of the season, Aydar Suniev and captain Frank Djurasevic also found the back of the net for the first-place Vees.

Salmon Arm (27-19-4-2) used a third-period marker from Will Lavigne.

Suniev, the B.C. Hockey League’s rookie-of-the-year frontrunner, scored his second of the night afterward to extend the Vees’ lead to 6-3.

16-year-old Cole Balkovec made his BCHL debut Wednesday night for the Vees. The Wisconsin-born forward most recently suited up for U18 Rink Hockey Kelowna Academy.

The loss meant the Silverbacks were unable to clinch third place in the Interior Division.

Both Penticton and Salmon Arm wrap up their regular-season schedules this weekend, before the 2023 playoffs begin.

While the Vees have secured home-ice advantage throughout the postseason and prepare for their first-round date with the Trail Smoke Eaters, the Silverbacks’ playoff opponent is yet to be determined.

Salmon Arm will battle either the West Kelowna Warriors, Prince George Spruce Kings or Vernon Vipers in the first round.

West Kelowna visits the Shaw Centre on Saturday night for a showdown with the Silverbacks, before Penticton and Salmon Arm conclude the regular season on Sunday, March 26, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton hosts Vernon on Friday night, March 24, before Sunday afternoon’s finale.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverback recognized for proficiency on ice and in school

READ MORE: Penticton Vees to meet Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL Playoffs

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
< strong>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSalmon Arm Silverbacks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm sending host of athletes to compete in BC Winter Games in Vernon
Next story
Let the (Greater Vernon) B.C. Winter Games begin

Just Posted

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dog stabbed to death in Chase

Penticton Vees forward Bradly Nadeau on a partial breakaway on Wednesday night, March 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Photo- Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Facebook)
Penticton Vees use come-from-behind win in Salmon Arm to extend win streak to 12

Starbucks is now available for delivery in Salmon Arm thanks to the coffee company’s partnership with delivery app DoorDash in the area. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

Lily Brook and Kaden Baum pose with their medals at the 2022 Nationals in Whistler. Both Lily and Kaden are heading to the BC Winter Games in Vernon, March 23-26, 2023. Brook will compete in wheelchair basketball and Baum in cross country skiing. (Donna Flatman photo)
Salmon Arm sending host of athletes to compete in BC Winter Games in Vernon