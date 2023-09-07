Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)

Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)

Pentictonite, Osoyoos twins selected for Team BC at WHL Cup

The trio were first-round picks at the 2023 WHL Draft

The South Okanagan will be well represented this year when 20 of B.C.’s top junior hockey players head to Alberta for the Western Hockey League Cup.

Penticton’s Mathis Preston and twins Liam and Markus Ruck from Osoyoos have been named to Team BC for the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will also feature U16 teams from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Red Deer, Alta. hosts the event from Oct. 17 to 21.

It’s been an eventful year for Preston, who was selected third overall by the Spokane Chiefs at the WHL Draft in May.

READ ALSO: Penticton hockey player selected 3rd overall in WHL Draft

The Ruck brothers, meanwhile, also heard their names called in the first round of the draft.

The Medicine Hat Tigers selected the duo with the ninth and 21st pick, respectively.

All three forwards, 15, have played at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton since 2020.

They are among the 12 forwards and 20 total players to crack this year’s edition of Team BC.

“It was a difficult process getting the roster down to just 20 players since there is so much talent throughout B.C. and Yukon,” said Fred Zweep, Commissioner of BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence. “We are excited to see this group of players compete in Red Deer at the WHL Cup and continue their hockey development.”

Team BC will be led by head coach Jason Becker, a WHL defenceman from 1991 to 1995.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

hockeyOsoyoosPentictonWHL

Previous story
Virtue and Moir ice dance their way into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame
Next story
The art of drag racing, with 12-year-old Vernon phenom

Just Posted

A pickup truck police say was stolen in Kelowna remains on its side in a ditch along 50th St. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
2 arrested after truck crashes in Salmon Arm following escape attempt from Kelowna

Marlene Pukanich captured this photo of the Bush Creek East fire as it moved towards North Shuswap communities including Celista, where North Shuswap Elementary is located, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pukanich said the photo “somehow doesn’t capture just how close big and rolling the flames were.” While some grass around the school burned, the Shuswap Emergency Program later confirmed the structure remained intact. (Marlene Pukanich photo)
School District 83 preparing to reopen North Shuswap Elementary School

Sean Coubrough, CSRD deputy regional fire chief, talks about the morale of his local fire department crews as the Bush Creek East wildfire tore through North Shuswap communities, taking with it the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire hall. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Nobody died’: Public view aftermath of wildfire that ravaged North Shuswap

The Coopermans’ log home, which was built by the family 40 years ago, remained intact after the Bush Creek East wildfire burned through North Shuswap communities on Aug. 18. (Angela Laryea photo)
Viewpoint: 2023 brings cruel irony to back-to-the-lander Shuswap environmentalist