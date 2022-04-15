People 55+ in the Shuswap can try tennis, pickleball or soccer for free

Are you 55-plus, interested in learning a new sport but think you might be too old to try?
Salmon Arm Recreation is offering three free Give Sports a Try sessions to introduce older adults to pickleball, tennis and ladies soccer. The free sessions will help to improve fundamental movement skills and basic sports skills in order to learn the foundations of each sport. A qualified instructor will lead each session in a fun and easy-going format.
Physical literacy, explained Salmon Arm Recreation, is the motivation, physical competence and confidence to be physically active. Being physically literate can improve a person’s capacity for a healthy active lifestyle.
It can improve balance, coordination, agility, sport skills, motivation and confidence. Trying different sports is a way to help older adults improve their physical literacy.
Tennis will be offered on May 11 at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club. Pickleball will be held May 13 at Klahani Pickleball Courts and Ladies Soccer goes May 16 at the sports fields at Little Mountain. Registration is required and is limited, so you’re asked to register early online at www.salmonarmrecreation.ca.
A Zone 8 representative will also be on hand to provide information on the 55+ BC Games.
For more information, contact dflatman@salmonarmrecreation.ca or phone 250-832-4044 ext 131.
