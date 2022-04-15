Free programs like Give Sports a Try, this one in 2019 in Salmon Arm, help teach skills and keep people more active. Participating in the adults 55+ tennis program in 2019 were, from left, coach Marietjie Bonthuys, Leah Foreman, Doug Murray, Melody Fischer, Joyce Bradley and Muriel Hurlbert. (Contributed)

People 55+ in the Shuswap can try tennis, pickleball or soccer for free

Salmon Arm Recreation urges participants to online register early as space is limited

Are you 55-plus, interested in learning a new sport but think you might be too old to try?

Salmon Arm Recreation is offering three free Give Sports a Try sessions to introduce older adults to pickleball, tennis and ladies soccer. The free sessions will help to improve fundamental movement skills and basic sports skills in order to learn the foundations of each sport. A qualified instructor will lead each session in a fun and easy-going format.

Physical literacy, explained Salmon Arm Recreation, is the motivation, physical competence and confidence to be physically active. Being physically literate can improve a person’s capacity for a healthy active lifestyle.

It can improve balance, coordination, agility, sport skills, motivation and confidence. Trying different sports is a way to help older adults improve their physical literacy.

Tennis will be offered on May 11 at the Salmon Arm Tennis Club. Pickleball will be held May 13 at Klahani Pickleball Courts and Ladies Soccer goes May 16 at the sports fields at Little Mountain. Registration is required and is limited, so you’re asked to register early online at www.salmonarmrecreation.ca.

A Zone 8 representative will also be on hand to provide information on the 55+ BC Games.

For more information, contact dflatman@salmonarmrecreation.ca or phone 250-832-4044 ext 131.

