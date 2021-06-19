PHOTOS: 15 and under baseballers step up to bat

Carver Bara winds up to throw a pitch at his June 14 game. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Koen Koppel, number 11 on team red, dives to the base Kenji Derosa of team blue is manning at their June 14 game. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Conner O’Brien of team blue slides to third base while Mikah Richmond of team red tries to get him out at their June 14 game. (Kristal Burgess Photography) Mikah Richmond connects bat to ball at his June 14 game. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

On June 14, team red and team blue of the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association’s (SAMBA) 15 and under division faced off.

Team red took home the victory, winning the game by a score of 13-7.

Team red’s coach and SAMBA’s president, Chad Giesbrecht, said SAMBA’s 2021 season has seen the highest number of players in the nine years he’s been involved with the assocation.

When Giesbrecht first started, SAMBA had 47 players. Now there are more than 300.

“Even in a COVID year, we have super high numbers so it’s been hectic. But it’s worth it, especially now to see the kids playing and smiles on their faces,” said Giesbrecht.

Up to 50 spectators are now allowed at SAMBA games and the association is soon moving into its summer season.

Baseball