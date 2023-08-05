PHOTOS: Fierce action, fancy clothing at inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic

The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic took place on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Saturday gave people a chance to dress to the nines and enjoy an event that was the first of its kind in Kelowna.

On Aug. 5, the Okanagan Polo Club hosted the inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic, where spectators were able to learn about and enjoy the game.

Games of polo took place throughout the day while people enjoyed the action as well as socializing and networking with each other.

On top of many food and drink options at the event were also vendors for the crowd to check out, including a cigar lounge.

To end the night, a final ceremony is taking place to celebrate the winners and the event in general.

The event was hosted at 4444 Bulman Road.

READ MORE: Magical sunflower maze to explore at Kelowna farm

READ MORE: Films, family and furry friends at West Kelowna outdoor movie night

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

horseKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

Previous story
Veselinovic misses penalty in shootout as Whitecaps fall to Tigres
Next story
Okanagan Sun rise franchise national championship banners before home opener

Just Posted

The Eagle Valley Schoolhouse in Sicamous is on the list of sites to be forwarded to the BC Heritage Register by council. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society photo)
Sicamous to send 6 sites for inclusion on BC Heritage Branch’s register

A rare eye-to-eye look at an adult male red-eyed vireo at the wharf. (Roger Beardmore photo)
Column: Catching songs of the red-eyed vireo in the Shuswap

BC Wildfire Services are continuing to battle the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire north of Chase shows minimal growth as crews continue to battle blaze

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Osoyoos. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg)
UPDATE: Osoyoos’ Eagle Bluff wildfire now more than 7,000 hectares