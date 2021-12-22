PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Golds top cats at VSS Panthers’ hoops tourney

Vernon Panthers forward Landon Janke goes up for a bucket during the Panthers’ six-team senior boys invitational basketball tournament Dec.17-18. (Jenna Fochler photo) Jentezen Peterson of the Fulton Maroons (12) goes up for a basket past Joe Murphy of the host Vernon Panthers during the Cats’ six-team senior boys invitational basketball tournament at the Panther Pit Dec. 17-18. (Jenna Fochler photo) Vernon Panthers forward Landon Janke drives to the hoop against West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears during the Panthers’ six-team senior boys invitational basketball tournament at the Panther Pit Dec. 17-18. (Jenna Fochler photo) Cisko Hove of the Vernon Panthers (23) goes up for two points over Fulton Maroons rival Dane Summerfeld during North Zone junior boys basketball league play Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Fulton Secondary. The Panthers beat their cross-town rivals 49-42.(Darren Hove photo)

Salmon Arm Golds were indeed golden at the Vernon Panthers’ senior boys invitational basketball tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.

The Golds captured the tournament going 3-0, defeating the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops 90-79 in the final.

Salmon Arm earned their spotin the championship with a pair of convincing victories, 90-66 over West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie Bears, and reached the 100-point mark in a 102-60 romp over Vernon’s Fulton Maroons.

The Maroons were 0-3, losinig 77-56 to the South Kamloops Titans and 95-65 to the host Panthers.

VSS finished its home event at 1-2, falling 71-66 to the Whundas and 75-58 to Mt. Boucherie.

• In North Zone junior boys league action, VSS downed crosstown rivals Fulton 49-42 at Fulton SecondarY.

