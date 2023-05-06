PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Yeti battle Penticton in rainy rugby match

The Salmon Arm Yeti rugby team battle the Penticton Harlequins in the rain Saturday May 6 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Penticton Harlequins rugby players lift a teammate in the tournament game against the Salmon Arm Yeti Saturday, May 6. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Yeti players rush Penticton Harlequins as one player catches the ball. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Yeti and Penticton Harlequins face off on the rugby field. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Men’s rugby in the Okanagan Shuswap continues, matching up regional rivals head-to-head.

The Salmon Arm Yeti played the Penticton Harlequins on Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson’s rainy rugby pitch Saturday, May 6.

It was the Yeti’s first game of the summer. Penticton previously battled the Vernon Jackals on Saturday, April 29, to begin their season.

The Yeti will take on the Vernon on May 13, on the Jackals’ home field, Grahame Park.

Salmon Arm’s next game after that isn’t until June 10 in Penticton.

