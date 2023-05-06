PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Yeti battle Penticton in rainy rugby match

Men’s rugby in the Okanagan Shuswap continues, matching up regional rivals head-to-head.
The Salmon Arm Yeti played the Penticton Harlequins on Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson’s rainy rugby pitch Saturday, May 6.
It was the Yeti’s first game of the summer. Penticton previously battled the Vernon Jackals on Saturday, April 29, to begin their season.
The Yeti will take on the Vernon on May 13, on the Jackals’ home field, Grahame Park.
Salmon Arm’s next game after that isn’t until June 10 in Penticton.
