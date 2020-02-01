A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament barrels past members of the opposing team on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Photos: Yeti Rugby takes on Okanagan and Shuswap teams at Abominable Tournament
The tournament was held on Little Mountain fields
Deep, slushy, wet snow failed to slow down the action as rugby players from around the Okanagan and Shuswap battled it out on Little Mountain fields for the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.
A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament leaps over the snow to score a try for her team on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Bella Lees races to the opposing team’s side to score a try on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)
Leif Ellingsen from Merritt charges past his opponents at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)