A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament barrels past members of the opposing team on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Photos: Yeti Rugby takes on Okanagan and Shuswap teams at Abominable Tournament

The tournament was held on Little Mountain fields

Deep, slushy, wet snow failed to slow down the action as rugby players from around the Okanagan and Shuswap battled it out on Little Mountain fields for the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Read more: Snowy softball in Sicamous

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary wrestling team claims top spots

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A competitor at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament leaps over the snow to score a try for her team on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Bella Lees races to the opposing team’s side to score a try on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Leif Ellingsen from Merritt charges past his opponents at the Yeti Rugby Abominable Tournament on Little Mountain fields Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Just Posted

Photos: Yeti Rugby takes on Okanagan and Shuswap teams at Abominable Tournament

The tournament was held on Little Mountain fields

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

Thousands without power in Salmon Arm and area

Approximately 3,500 BCHydro customers have been affected by downed power lines

Historic agreement sees First Nations and City of Salmon Arm work on connector trail

Long-requested West Bay Trail to be built after many lives lost on railway tracks

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Winds over 180 km/h recorded in Glacier National Park today

The speeds were recorded at 1,930 metres near Mt. Macdonald

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Most Read