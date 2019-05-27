Pickleball club members win place on podium in Kamloops

Five players bring hardware home to the Shuswap

The Salmon Arm Pickleball Club sent a strong contingent of players to the Kamloops Open Pickleball Tournament over the weekend of May 25 and 26.

Seventeen participants from the Salmon Arm club made the trip to Kamloops; a good time was had by all and some managed to snatch a spot on the podium. Ada Durkin and Laura Thibault, both from the Salmon Arm club, finished third in the ladies 3.0 category; Kathy Neilsen and her out of town partner Debbie Ballance won gold in that event.

Read More: Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids

Read More: Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

Also at the top of the podium were Jacquie Delange and Ann McGrath, winning the Ladies’ 3.5 category. Delange was also in on a silver-medalist 3.5 mixed doubles team with Dave Barrie.

Thibault also picked up a second medal, winning silver in the 3.0 mixed doubles playing with partner Paul Millar.

The pickleball club plays independently out of Klahani Park.

Read More: UBC researchers want to hear from rural Shuswap residents on health care

Read More: Update: Driver, passenger injured in semi rollover on Highway 1

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In photos: Jackals earn victory howl over Yeti

Just Posted

Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

District research finds cost of basic insurance more in B.C. than in other provinces

Update: Driver, passenger injured in semi rollover on Highway 1

Evening May 25 collision temporarily halted highway traffic near Bernie Road intersection

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

UBC researchers want to hear from rural Shuswap residents on health care

Once completed, the project will inform health care planning and policy decisions

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Police watchdog investigates crash officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Okanagan group seeks roof on community rink

Lavington Community Association raising funds for roof on outdoor pad/skating rink at local park

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Okanagan killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Most Read