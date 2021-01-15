Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

A new twist has been added to one of the Okanagan’s favourite sports.

Pickleball on ice is the latest recreational trend, putting some added technical difficulty into play for the game traditionally played on a tennis-like court.

“Neither one of us are experts at it,” Kamloops’ Brett Forsythe said.

Going up against Vernon’s Michael Botterill, Forsythe took to the ice at the Okanagan Training Rink recently to test his skills.

With hockey backgrounds, pickleball on ice wasn’t too tough for the athletic men, who rivalled each other in a singles match.

After guaranteeing a victory against ‘Botts,’ Forsythe pulled off a win following their 112-minute game.

The match not only raised the bar for pickleball but it also raised some much-needed funds and non-perishables for Vernon’s Salvation Army food bank.

“It’s still not too late if you have the chance go online and help out,” Forsythe said.

Co-founder of BottMan Pickleball, Botterill has been getting kids in the game on court and now on ice.

