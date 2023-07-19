Players, coaches wanted for upcoming Shuswap Minor Football season

Anyone interested in coaching will be trained by certified instructor

Shuswap Minor Football is getting ready to kick off a new season of tackle football in September and is looking for more players and coaches to join the Shuswap Chargers.

Football is a unique sport that teaches discipline, perseverance and respect. It truly requires a full-team effort and there are positions suited to every body type and skill level.

The teams are inclusive of all genders and are open to all experience levels.

Coaches are an essential part of running a successful program.

Shuswap Minor Football is looking for both experienced coaches, as well as those who are new to coaching and looking to learn. Anyone who is interested in coaching will receive training with a certified instructor. Prior knowledge of the game of football is beneficial, but not required.

Regular season practices start in August at Little Mountain fields, with optional pre-season training dates leading up to then. All players are required to take part in safe contact training with one of the association’s certified coaches.

All player safety equipment is owned by Shuswap Minor Football and is loaned to players to help keep the cost of playing low. The only item that players need to provide for themselves are their cleats. Financial assistance is available for families who are unable to cover the cost of registration.

Registration is open to youth ages 8-13 (birth years 2010 to 2015). Young athletes born in 2016 can arrange a coach assessment to determine eligibility.

The season runs until the end of October, with games starting the second Sunday in September. Playoffs and Provincials are held during the first few weeks of November for eligible teams.

To register, or for more information on the program and coaching, please visit shuswapminorfootball.ca or email questions to info@shuswapminorfootball.ca.

