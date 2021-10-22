Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford hot dog king Skully White are the guests on episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

Episode two of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features Canucks head coach and local hot dog hero

Just hours before the Abbotsford Canucks drop the puck inside the Abbotsford Centre, the Abbotsford Farm Podcast has released episode two.

The second edition of the show welcomes Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull and Abbotsford’s hot dog king Skully White.

Cull discusses the team’s road trip and first three games and talks about how he feels his team is performing early into the American Hockey League schedule. White, who it was recently announced will be selling his popular hot dogs inside Abbotsford Centre, speaks with Abbotsford News reporter Vikki Hopes shortly after the news became official.

Hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also get into a debate about whether or not ketchup should go on hot dogs.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher, Podbean and is awaiting approval on Spotify.

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks roll into Chicago and thump winless Blackhawks 4-1

Just Posted

Three kittens (from left: Damaris, Eos and Theron) born to a feral mother are in good health thanks to the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (Lynda Tyler photo)
Collaborative kitten rescue: Shuswap Paws, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic save the day

On Oct. 22, 2021, the Independent Investigations Office of BC filed a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges regarding an April 14, 2020 arrest near Sicamous. (File photo)
Police watchdog recommends charges be considered in arrest near Sicamous that injured suspect

Yard waste collection to take place in Salmon Arm the week of Nov. 1 (File photo)
Leave your leaves at the curb in Salmon Arm during week of Nov. 1

Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES artistic director Kevin Tobin will be spending the coming year preparing for the festival’s 30th anniversary. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES’ Kevin Tobin talks festivals, music and all that jazz