Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

