Winnipeg Jets’ Brenden Dillon (5) checks Vegas Golden Knights’ Jake Leschyshyn (15) into the boards during the first period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich chats with NHL defenceman Brenden Dillon

MOJ on Sports: Surrey native currently suits up for the Winnipeg Jets

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with defenceman Brenden Dillon, who has spent more than a decade in the National Hockey League.

The Surrey native wasn’t drafted by any NHL team, nor drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft.

Dillon currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets and has previously played for the Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals.

