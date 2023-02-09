Chris Burns, Joe Montana and Bob Marjanovich. (Nik Kowalski photo)

PODCAST: Day 3, The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix

MOJ on Sports: Guests include Joe Montana, Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Arizona and ‘Radio Row’ at Super Bowl 57.

In the first hour, Bob chats with the one and only Joe Montana and was asked about San Francisco Quarterback Brock Purdy.

‘I just think the calmness about him, you know, ups and downs, he played well under the pressure coming in there. They’ve got a Super Bowl caliber team and I really think if those guys didn’t get hurt, they might be here’.

Solomon Wilcots joins ‘The Moj’ to break down the big game, also chatting with Fox Sports Officiating experts Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira.

In the second hour, Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher starts off the hour talking about Grid Iron Greats charity. The NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger drops by.

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs QB Ron Jaworski and former Seahawks Running back Shawn Alexander round out the second hour.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day two

LISTEN: Bob Marjanovich podcasts from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day one

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Previous story
Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

Just Posted

Volunteers Edie Swanson, Deanna Little and Joyce Fetterley stand in 2021 by the gift shop in Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Lake General Hospital with quilts donated to the Shuswap Lake Health-Care Auxiliary. (Photo contributed)
‘Feeling good helping others’: Hospital auxiliary in Salmon Arm needs more volunteers

Decriminalized drugs pose a concern in Sicamous and other municipalities as the new policy doesn’t come with legislation regarding drug use in public places. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council and police concerned over lack of legislation in drug decriminalization

Molly Knowles joins Salmon Arm para-athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning for the premiere of episode 1, season 5 of the TV show All-Round Champion at the Salmar Grand on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Brook and Manning are among the para-athletes competing on the latest season of the reality TV program, showing on TVOKids and Youtube. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm para-athletes jump from plane in TV premiere

A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo) A washroom at Village Lanes Fun Centre in Chase was vandalized on Feb. 8 and the owners believe the suspect’s intent was to hide in the ceiling until the business closed and then steal cash. (Calyn Collins photo)
Shuswap bowling alley bathroom damaged by suspect believed to have been trying to hide