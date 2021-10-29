Alisha Neger and Harman Aujla - the first-ever couple to get engaged at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Josh Schaefer - the voice of the Ontario Reign are the guests on episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

Episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast features newly engaged couple and Reign broadcaster

Love is in the air, and possibly hate on the ice is featured in episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

The third edition of the show welcomes the first-ever couple to get engaged during an Abbotsford Canucks game – Harman Aujla and Alisha Neger.

During a stop in action, Aujla appeared on the big screen and then popped the question. Listen to the episode to learn more about how it all came together.

Also on today’s show is the voice of the Ontario Reign – Josh Schaefer. The Arizona State University grad is entering his second season as a broadcaster with the Los Angeles Kings affiliate.

He provides Abbotsford Canucks fans with additional insight on what to expect from the Reign for Friday (Oct. 29) and Saturday (Oct. 30).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull, hot dog king Skully White interviewed

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Blackhawks want name of man at centre of sex scandal stricken from Stanley Cup
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man establishes world record for spinning football on one finger

Just Posted

Lynn Fagan, owner and trainer at Stoked Dogs Training & Behaviour, and her dog, Cody, a German Shepherd-cross rescue dog. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA recognizes Revelstoke dog trainer’s humane approach

Former Broadview Elementary School teacher Donna Rollier (rear centre, beneath umbrella), is joined by some of her former kindergarten students, along with parents and staff, at the school’s new Buddy Bench. The bench includes two plaques honouring Rollier’s kindergarten classes from 2013/14 and 2016/17, which raised funds that went towards the bench. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students leave legacy at school playground

Highway 1 reopened in both directions about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the intersection of Canoe Beach Drive due to a motor vehicle incident. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after motor vehicle incident cleared east of Canoe

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Sylivia Lindgren looks at some of the responsibilities of different levels of government. (File photo)
Council report: Breaking down government responsibilities