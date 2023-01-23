A woman cheers and holds a sign as hundreds of fans gather in support of Vancouver Canucks' enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital on Sunday June 29, 2014. Odjick had announced he was diagnosed with Amyloidosis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PODCAST: Gino Odjick, one of the most popular Canucks of all time

MOJ on Sports: Fan favorite dies at age 52 from Amyloidosis

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich offers an encore podcast interview from the spring of 2022 with the late Gino Odjick.

Odjick quickly endeared himself to the Canucks faithful as that enforcer that they never had.

‘He also had that smile that would make anyone approaching him feel welcome, yet at the same time it had the capacity to kind of scare you deep down inside’, says the MOJ.

Odjick recognized how much Indigenous youth idolized him and were looking up to him as he had looked up to Boston’s Stan Jonathan in the 70’s.

The “Journey for Healing” would be the start of a commitment to helping Indigenous youth that would last until the end of his life.

His time as a Canuck ended during the Mark Messier – Mike Kennan era when he was dealt to the Islanders in March of 1998 because of friction between himself and Keenan due to Odjick standing up for his former captain in Trevor Linden and his former head coach in Pat Quinn.

‘He (Mike Keenan) was bad mouthing Pat Quinn’, said Odjick, ‘Mike, you’re not going to cross that line. You got something to say against Pat Quinn and we’re going to have an issue. He changed his position quite quickly’.

After his career ended, Odjick returned to Vancouver where he would show some shrewd business acumen by buying and revitalizing The Musqueam Golf Course as well taking part in Canuck Alumni events.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Previous story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Just Posted

Stephanie Schenkel (left) and Chloe Stunzi began their healthy animal feed delivery business, C&S Feeds, in October 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm friends start business to provide animal owners with healthy feed options

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrating after winning a gold medal March 9 in the sprint event at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre during the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. She has more to celebrate after winning gold in the biathlon event at the 2023 World Championships on her birthday. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates birthday with World Championship gold