James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

James Cybulski was announced as the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks last month. The award winning broadcaster joined the Abbotsford Farm Podcast to talk about the job, his career and a number of other topics. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)

PODCAST: James Cybulski visits the Abbotsford Farm Podcast

Episode four features the award winning broadcaster & recently named voice of the Abbotsford Canucks

He’s been an on-air personality at both TSN and Sportsnet, won Gemini awards for his reporting, is featured in EA Sports’s NHL series and is now the first-ever voice of the Abbotsford Canucks.

James Cybulski is the guest on episode four of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast, and he discusses how the opportunity came about, his career, working with EA Sports and a little bit of professional wrestling.

RELATED: Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for Delta broadcaster Cybulski

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also discuss the Kyle Beach news from this week, review the Abbotsford Canucks games from this past weekend and look ahead to the Canucks games against the Stockton Heat on Friday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 6).

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

RELATED: PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyPodcast

Previous story
MLS appoints investigators to review Whitecaps’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will run on Nov. 26 and 27 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds, although the Barn Dance has been cancelled. (Salmon Arm Fair image)
Barn Dance cancelled, but Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest will go on

The City of Salmon Arm has received an application to rezone a 2.17-acre lot at 2621 17th St. SE from R1, single family residential zone, to R8, residential suite zone, to accommodate construction of a detached suite. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Carriage house planned for unique lot in Salmon Arm’s Appleyard subdivision

Craig Shurey stands by one of the counters at Salmon Arm’s new Grillers Meats location at 520 Hudson Avenue NE. Craig and wife Beth Shurey own the store, which opened on Oct. 4, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘This is where we need to be’: Grillers Meats owners happy to be in Salmon Arm

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest land animal alive is 189 years old