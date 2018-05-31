Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Police are asking for help to identify a man caught on video wearing what looks like a Stanley Cup ring that was stolen from a former Edmonton Oilers player.

Norm Lacombe, who played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988, says he took his ring off to play golf on the weekend.

He left it in his vehicle overnight outside his home near Spruce Grove, Alta., just west of Edmonton.

He realized the next day that the ring and his wallet had been stolen.

RCMP say the image of a man who used one of the credit cards in the wallet was captured on surveillance footage on Sunday.

Anyone with details that could help identify the suspect is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Lacombe was traded to Philadelphia in the 1989-90 season and finished out his career with the Flyers.

His best year was with the Oilers in 1988-89 when he had 17 goals and 11 assists in 64 games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parkview runs in the sun

Just Posted

Festival doing away with plastic water bottles

Roots & Blues organizers looking to improve waste management

Update: Fire destroys shop and tractor on Highway 97b property

Investigation determines fire was not suspicious; no cause found yet

Salmon Arm Relay For Life still running strong

Cancer Society fundraising event enters its 17th year

Enderby woman pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

Kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles.

This year’s flooding doesn’t rival 1948

Being tormented by mosquitoes stands out for Shuswap resident

High water closes parks, boat launches

Shuswap Lake access restricted in some areas from Eagle Bay to Swansea Point

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Floods create ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes

After the floods, pestilence

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Moose decide to play through

Mother and baby cross the Salmon Arm Golf Club course

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Take a lunch break at Ross Street Plaza

Burgers, bikes and music in support of CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Most Read