Kelowna Rockets’ mascot Rocky Raccoon addresses the crowd at Prospera Place in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Poll: Who are the all-time best Kelowna Rockets players?

Capital News asks readers to pick their favourite Rockets players from over the years

Many great players have donned the Kelowna/Tacoma Rockets sweater over the years, from NHL stars to European legends and every level in between.

The Rockets boast one of the best crops of alumni around. Not only are there some of the best players in the NHL, but there are also some of the biggest characters and some of the most well-liked and popular players that wore Rockets uniforms.

The Kelowna Capital News is calling on you to select your all-time Rockets lineup.

Each voter is to select a forward, defenseman, and a goalie. When the voting closes, six forwards, four D-men and two goalies will be named to the all-time Kelowna Rockets team.




The results for the all-time Rockets team will be revealed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Rockets

