Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

Region’s Lewiston Ultra on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Cross-country runners looking forward to tackling the scenic 60-kilometre challenge that is the Shuswap’s Lewiston Ultra will have to wait until next year.

Organizers of the local annual solo and relay race, a journey that begins at Salmon Arm’s Klahani Park, traverses the Larch Hills trail system and ends at Hyde Mountain Golf Course on Mara Lake, announced this year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All registered runners are being deferred to next year’s event scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021.

“The Lewiston Ultra Shuswap was created to support community, showcase an incredible trail system, bring racers together and was engineered by myself and my commitment to community,” stated Lewiston Ultra race director Kara Leinweber in a media release. “I believe it is an absolute privilege to bring racers and volunteers from across provinces and boarders together annually and I hope I am able to continue to do so for years to come.

Read more: In Photos: Runners begin the 60 km Lewiston Ultra Marathon in Salmon Arm

Read more: Lewiston Ultra trail run in the Shuswap pushes endurance for a good cause

“This year has been impactful on all of us and we will get through this together. Let’s continue to practise kindness, enjoy our backyard and respect the guidelines set by Interior Health… and public health officials.”

The cross-country running event was inspired by the tragic story of Lewiston Olstad, who died of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) soon months after he was born in 2016.

Lewiston’s family carries his memory forward with a foundation that aims to help create awareness of SMA and directing money to local families in need.

They also raise funds for research into SMA in hopes of developing new treatments or a cure as well as for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

