Powder report: Sunny skies and little new snow on area mountains

Even on most local ski hills, temperatures are above freezing

Spring is coming quickly to the valley, but there is still good skiing and boarding to be had at the Southern Interior’s mountain resorts.

Skiers at Big White can expect hard packed and machine groomed runs, unlimited visibility and balmy temperatures hovering just above freezing. No new snow has fallen in the past 24 hours but 11 centimetres have been added to the 243 cm alpine base over the past week.

Read More: Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Read More: Canadian ski resorts upbeat despite extreme weather experiences this winter

At SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, the wind is calm and the temperature sits above freezing. Over the past week seven cm of snow has fallen.

Apex Mountain Resort has also enjoyed seven cm of new snow over the past week and as of 8:00 a.m. the temperature was sitting right at 0 C.

Read More: Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Read More: Natalie Wilkie wins Silver at Para Nordic World Cup final

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received a one cm dusting of fresh powder over the past 24 hours and under sunny skies, the temperature on the mountain sits at -1 C.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Natalie Wilkie wins Silver at Para Nordic World Cup final

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Here comes the sun

Double digit temperatures will persist through the week

Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high angle rope rescue

Natalie Wilkie wins Silver at Para Nordic World Cup final

Salmon Arm skier helps Team Canada earn six medals in three days

Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts exhibit focused on songbird decline

Flight exhibit features Shuswap artists at the gallery until June

Okanagan man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Powder report: Sunny skies and little new snow on area mountains

Even on most local ski hills, temperatures are above freezing

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

The man allegedly was armed and demanded cash from a teller

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s manufactured farmland crisis dies on the vine

Farmers no longer ‘persons’ to the Agricultural Land Commission

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Most Read