Powerplay propels Victoria plast Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL - Grizzlies score twice with man advantage in 3-0 victory at home Saturday, Dec. 3

Jacksenn Hungle (91) and the Victoria Grizzlies blanked CJ Foley (6) and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 3-0 in BCHL action Saturday, Dec. 3, in the provincial capital. (Twitter/@BCHLGrizzlies photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks will try to finish off their three-game B.C. Hockey League road swing with another point.

The Silverbacks visit the Cowichan Valley Capitals in Duncan Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3, coming off a 3-0 shutout defeat Saturday in Victoria against the Grizzlies.

Owen Bohn’s power-play goal with 4:22 left in the first period made it rain stuffed animals on what was Teddy Bear Toss night in Victoria, and then Jack Gorton struck two minutes later on another man advantage.

Luc Pelletier finished off a nice feed from defenceman Hoyt Stanley midway through the third period to round out the ­Victoria scoring.

And lost amongst the flying bears was yet another shutout for Grizzlies rookie netminder Oliver Auyeung-Ashton. The 17-year-old from Coquitlam made 34 saves to record his third straight shutout — and fifth of the season — and he has now not allowed a goal in 206 consecutive minutes.

He improved his record to 9-6-1.

The Grizzlies improved their season record to 11-10-1-2 to sit fourth in the Coastal Conference, while the Silverbacks fell to 13-9-1-1. Salmon Arm is tied for fourth in the Interior Division with the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Salmon Arm opened the weekend with a 4-3 victory in Surrey over the Eagles Friday, Dec. 2.

Cowichan Valley (6-15-1-1) lost 8-2 Saturday to the Kings in Powell River.

BCHLcowichan valleySalmon Arm SilverbacksVictoria Grizzlies