Presentation sponsored by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey to get real about mental health

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey is tackling the issue of mental health.
The Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) is sponsoring a talk from Salmon Arm’s Justin Brien, mental health advocate, inspirational speaker and life coach.
“We encourage any parents of youth to attend this presentation,” remarked general manager Roy Sakaki on behalf of SAMHA. “The focus will be on our U15 and U18 players but if parents feel this would be an age appropriate topic, they are welcome to attend. ”
Sakaki said Brien shares his story and his battles with addiction and how he overcame them. He is a former SAMHA player and referee and currently assists with coaching minor hockey.
Dan Hemsworth, who SAMHA describes as one of Salmon Arm Minor Hockey’s strongest supporters, will be present to introduce Brien.
The presentation is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Salmar Grand, Theatre 1. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.