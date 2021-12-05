Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lucas Matta and his teammates were blanked 5-0 by the Prince George Spruce Kings in BCHL action Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Shaw Centre. Matta has committed to Western Michigan University. (Chris Fowler Image)

Prince George throws blanket over Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ offence

Spruce Kings score 5-0 BCHL win at the Shaw Centre Saturday, Dec. 4

Jordan Fairlie was more than fairly good in goal for the Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Shaw Centre.

Fairlie was very good.

The Fort St. John player stopped just 18 shots for his first B.C. Hockey League shutout of the season, and third of his career, as the visiting Spruce Kings snapped Salmon Arm’s five-game winning streak with a 5-0 win over the Silverbacks.

Salmon Arm hosts the West Kelowna Warriors Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Shaw Centre. The Silverbacks beat the Warriors 6-2 in West Kelowna Friday.

After a scoreless first period Saturday, Luc Laylin’s first goal of the season 33 seconds after the ice clean would be the only goal Prince George needed. Kolton Cousins made it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

John Herrington scored twice in the third period, sandwiched around a marker from Simon Labelle.

The loss, combined with Penticton’s 5-3 home-ice win Saturday over the Wenatchee Wild, put Salmon Arm in second place in the Interior Division at 16-4-1-0. The Silverbacks are one point behind the Vees (17-2-0-0).

Fans are invited to skate with the Silverbacks after Sunday’s contest, an event sponsored by Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union.

